Pretty much everyone has an embarrassing social media profile or two somewhere in their online history, and thanks to online archiving programs they’ll probably never be gone forever. That Myspace you had as a kid that was full of neon pinks and bad teenage poetry? Yep, that’s still out there somewhere.

Luckily, though, you’re not alone in your embarrassment. Quite a few celebrities had Myspace accounts in their youth, before they hit the big time, and they’re every bit as bad as the old Myspace profiles of regular folk. And no doubt much to said stars’ chagrin, the media have uncovered them – awkward photos and all…

10. Kim Kardashian

Of course the self-styled queen of social media would have had a Myspace account once upon a time. Back then, appropriately, she was nicknamed “Princess Kimberley” with a bio that announced “I’m a PRINCESS and you’re not so there!” Sounds like her, all right.

Yet back in those pink-tinged days circa 2006, Kim had a mere 856 friends on Myspace. You may even recognise some of them, in fact. Now, however, she’s got over 32.5 million followers on her Twitter account alone. Quite the rise in popularity, for sure…

