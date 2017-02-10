20 Celebrities Who Had Terrible Feuds With Their Own Families

ADVERTISEMENT

From the outside, it can sometimes seem like celebrities live in their own worlds, removed from the duties and cares that the rest of us have to deal with. In that sense, it’s often sobering when you find out that they actually do have to deal with a lot of the same issues as everybody else. Such as dealing with their families, for example. No family is perfect, and we all have our horror stories, but these celebrities take it to another level.

20. Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland might not have been a Destiny’s Child for a while now, but she hasn’t been her father’s daughter for a lot longer. Rowland’s father allegedly had issues with alcohol and his temper when she was a child, which ended up driving her and her mother away. They haven’t had any contact since, although he’s tried to reach her many times.

19. Christian Bale

Christian Bale has a reputation for having a short fuse, but did you know he was arrested for assault in 2008? While getting ready for the premiere of The Dark Knight, Bale had a huge falling-out with his mother and sister at the Dorchester hotel in London. He was brought in by police and questioned on assault charges, but they never stuck. It remains unclear what the cause of the fight was, but their relationship has remained fractured ever since.

