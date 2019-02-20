20 Celebrities Who Were Caught Up In The Middle Of Real Historical Events

ADVERTISEMENT

When we think of historical figures, we tend to imagine world leaders, scientists or social revolutionaries. Unless they’ve had an extraordinary influence on culture, however, celebrities often get overlooked. But that doesn’t mean that showbiz stars haven’t played their part in world-changing events. And like anyone else, they can find themselves mixed up with forces beyond their control. Just take these 20 celebrities, whose fame didn’t preclude them from contributing to history.

20. Russell Crowe was targeted by Al Qaeda

Undoubtedly, Russell Crowe is many things to many people. For some, he’s an Oscar-winning actor thanks to films like 2000’s Gladiator. For others, he’s a hotheaded celebrity who loves to pick an argument. But for the terrorist organization Al Qaeda, Crowe represented a threat. In fact, the notorious group planned to kidnap him as part of a “cultural destabilization plot” in 2001.

During a 2015 interview with The Guardian, Crowe stated that the plot led to him being put under FBI escort for nearly two years. He admitted, “I still really don’t know to this day what… that was all about. I don’t even know why. They wouldn’t give me any details.” Moreover, their constant companionship gave him an egotistical reputation in Hollywood. The actor chuckled, “Of course, people were like, ‘Look at him, he thinks he’s f****** Elvis.”

