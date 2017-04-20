20 Celebrities You Probably Didn’t Know Have Ph.D.s

Getting a Ph.D. – a Doctor of Philosophy university degree – is not easy, and it’s even less easy when you’re also carving a career in the entertainment or sporting world. But somehow, these 20 celebrities found the time to not only hone great talents, but also rise to the top of their academic field.
20. Brian May
The lead guitarist of Queen has a Ph.D. in astrophysics from the Imperial College London! In fact, he’s as accomplished a scientist as he is a musician – he’s worked with NASA, has co-written books on the history of the universe, and even has an asteroid named after him.
19. Dexter Holland
Dexter Holland of The Offspring has done some amazing things. He’s an experienced rocker, of course, but in 2013 he began a Ph.D. in molecular biology at the University of Southern California. And there, he’s been putting his smarts to good use researching HIV genomes.
