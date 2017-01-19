If you’re a celebrity keen to lose weight fast, you might turn to a surgeon for help. Procedures like gastric bypasses and liposuction, for example, are popular among famous folks and regular folks alike. But public figures are generally less likely to talk about how they’ve had a little surgical help on their way to their ideal weight. These 20 stars, however, did indeed speak out about going under the knife.
20. Roseanne Barr
Rosanne Barr weighed 320 pounds at the height of her fame, but she didn’t want to stay that way. And so in 1998 she underwent a gastric bypass, and the results were impressive. Plus, the comedienne found plenty of comic material in her experiences. “I had my entire digestive system removed – I should look thinner,” she joked to The Mirror in 2004.
19. Rex Ryan
After frequently poking fun at his own weight in the media, American football coach Rex Ryan opted for lap-band surgery in March 2010 to improve his health. However, in 2016 he had the band removed as a show of solidarity with his brother Rob, who had the same procedure and nearly died.
