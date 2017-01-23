ADVERTISEMENT

We often assume that celebrities were born in the lap of luxury, but some stars haven’t always been so lucky. These 20 famous faces all spent time on the streets before finding fame.

By all means, it’s hard not to think about the celebrity world without feeling a tinge of envy. From glamorous parties to massive mansions, it seems that every part of a star’s lifestyle is custom-made for comfort. But some famous faces haven’t always enjoyed such an easy life. In fact, many of our favorite celebs spent years enduring poverty, starvation and even homelessness before making their big breaks. Indeed, the times these 20 stars spent without a roof over their heads have surely made them appreciate success that much more.

20. Chris Pratt

After leaving home aged 19, future Passengers star Chris Pratt wound up living out of a van in Hawaii. While he found the experience “charming” – as he labelled it during a 2014 chat with The Independent – the actor eventually settled down upon gaining his first film role in 2000.

19. Drew Carey

Like many teenagers, Drew Carey experienced a painful adolescence. Following a failed suicide attempt aged 18, The Price is Right host hitched a ride to Las Vegas where he lived rough and sold blood to survive. Thankfully, a stint in the U.S. Marines led him to stand-up comedy and the successful career he now enjoys.

