The celebrity world is notorious for its fleeting romances and short-lived marriages, but not all Hollywood relationships are built to break. Some showbiz friendships, for instance, have endured for years or even decades, proving as a result that long-held bonds can endure in the spotlight. Indeed, whether they became childhood pals or teen BFFs, these 19 pairs of celebrity chums never outgrew each other. Instead, they formed sisterhoods and bromances we can all look up to.

19. Judd Apatow and Adam Sandler

Funnymen Judd Apatow and Adam Sandler weren’t always Hollywood highflyers. Way back when, in fact, the pair were putting in long hours on the LA stand-up circuit just to make ends meet. However, they soon became pals after joining the same improv group and finding they shared similar aspirations. And they would go on to share an apartment, too, until Sandler got his big break on SNL.

18. Gaby Hoffmann and Christina Ricci

Gaby Hoffmann and Christina Ricci were just teens when they were cast alongside one another in the 1995 drama Now and Then. The young actresses bonded on set over a shared love of cigarettes and Pulp Fiction – and they haven’t looked back since. In 2013, moreover, Hoffmann told website Where to Watch, “I loved making Now and Then because I met Christina and we fell in love and became best friends.”

