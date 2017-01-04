ADVERTISEMENT

As they’ve often caused media frenzies and sometimes even tarnished their family names, it seems that some of these celebrity children might have cracked under the pressure of wealth and privilege. Some have apparently inherited family vices such as drug misuse, some have got violent, while yet others have showed off more flesh than their parents would have liked. All of these 20 children of the rich and famous, however, have something in common: they’ve all made headlines for the wrong reasons.

20. Chet Hanks, son of Tom Hanks

Chet, the son of Tom Hanks, has struggled with drug addiction – specifically, to cocaine. Fortunately, though, he finally entered a rehab facility in 2015, although that wake-up call came after he was involved in a car accident and was sued for causing injury as a result.

19. Indio Downey, son of Robert Downey Jr

Proving that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, Indio Downey was charged with a felony count of drug possession in 2014. Sensibly, though, his father Robert Downey Jr – himself no stranger to substance abuse – sent him to rehab. And luckily for Indio, the charge was finally dropped after he completed the almost two-year-long treatment program.

