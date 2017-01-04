As they’ve often caused media frenzies and sometimes even tarnished their family names, it seems that some of these celebrity children might have cracked under the pressure of wealth and privilege. Some have apparently inherited family vices such as drug misuse, some have got violent, while yet others have showed off more flesh than their parents would have liked. All of these 20 children of the rich and famous, however, have something in common: they’ve all made headlines for the wrong reasons.
20. Chet Hanks, son of Tom Hanks
Chet, the son of Tom Hanks, has struggled with drug addiction – specifically, to cocaine. Fortunately, though, he finally entered a rehab facility in 2015, although that wake-up call came after he was involved in a car accident and was sued for causing injury as a result.
19. Indio Downey, son of Robert Downey Jr
Proving that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, Indio Downey was charged with a felony count of drug possession in 2014. Sensibly, though, his father Robert Downey Jr – himself no stranger to substance abuse – sent him to rehab. And luckily for Indio, the charge was finally dropped after he completed the almost two-year-long treatment program.
After This Moose Lay In A Lowe’s Parking Lot For Nine Hours, The Most Heartwarming Thing Happened
Two Decades On From Her Tragic Death, Here’s What Princess Diana May Have Looked Like Today
These 20 Things Are So Pointless They’ll Make You Laugh
20 Strange American Traditions That Should No Longer Be Tolerated
Rescuers Found This Wounded Dog Trapped On The Tracks – Just As A Train Was Approaching
She Found These Tiny Kittens Abandoned In A Basket – Now They Refuse To Be Separated
After Her Baby Acted Strangely, Mom’s Secret Camera Caught This Nanny Doing The Unthinkable
Construction Workers Dug A Trench In Spain And Discovered A Trove Of Priceless Roman Treasure
20 Adorable Photos Of People’s Pets Before And After They Were Called “Good Boys”
The 20 Most Heartbreaking Celebrity Deaths Of 2016
Renovators Broke Down A Wall In A 19th-Century Dorm – And Discovered A Cache Of Astonishing Artifacts
This Graduate Spent Next To Nothing On A Beat-up Family Heirloom – And Just Look At It Now