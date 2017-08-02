20 Celebrity Couples Who Couldn’t Care Less About Relationship Stereotypes

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a sad fact of life that couples who appear mismatched may be ruthlessly judged by other people. Differences in class, age – even height – can attract funny looks or sometimes, bizarrely, outright condemnation. Times are slowly changing, but still, people who don’t adhere to relationship stereotypes can find themselves in for a rough ride. Even if they’re celebrities. Take, for example, these 20 pairs – all of whom, in fact, are still together!

20. Sam Taylor-Johnson and Aaron Taylor-Johnson

When 42-year-old director Sam Taylor announced in 2009 that she was engaged to 19-year-old actor Aaron Johnson, it was a minor scandal. But the pair married, and had two children. “If I gave a second thought to other people, I would be the unhappiest person,” Sam told The Hollywood Reporter in 2017.

19. Christina Hendricks and Geoffrey Arend

Mad Men made Christina Hendricks into a bona fide sex symbol, and she certainly could have had her pick of Hollywood boyfriends. So, her fans may have been surprised when she chose a perfectly ordinary looking man, actor Geoffrey Arend, as her husband. They’re still very happy together.

