20 Celebrity Doppelgangers Spotted Around The World

With over 7 billion humans in the world, there’s a pretty good chance that a few of them look alike. But it’s still surprising just how freakishly identical some people look. However, it’s not just within the same town or country – there are doppelgangers all around the world. And some of them, of course, are in fact dead ringers for celebrities. These 20 uncanny photos may convince you that glitches in the matrix are very much a real thing.
20. Danny DeVito
We bet Danny DeVito wishes he still looked this youthful. Indeed, the 72-year-old’s Brazilian doppelganger could easily play a younger version of the Always Sunny star. Looks like flashback scenes are back on the table…
19. George Clooney
You have to wonder how often lookalikes get stopped in the street by people who can’t tell the difference. We know we’d be hard pressed to figure out whether this is indeed the real George Clooney, for instance.
When This Guy’s Wife Dragged Him Through Ikea, He Documented His Hysterical Existential Crisis
After Poachers Shot This Baby Elephant’s Mother, Rescuers Found Them In The Saddest Circumstances
These Are The Most Insanely Strong Children In The World
When Officials Found A Helpless Creature In This Box, They Knew That Something Terrible Had Happened
This Hero Singlehandedly Repelled A German Attack, Suffering 21 Wounds. But He Was Only Just Honored
These Rare Photos Offer A Glimpse Into The Daily Lives Of African Americans In The Early 1900s
The 20 Most Heart-Wrenching TV Moments Of All Time
These Two Stunning Cosplayers Got Married – And Their Wedding Was An Awesome Modern-Day Fairytale
This Is The Surprising Reason Why Prince George Is Always Wearing Shorts
This 20-Year-Old British Man Attempted To Assassinate Donald Trump
A Video Of Tigers Taking Down A Drone Went Viral – But The Truth Behind It Is Far More Sinister
Only 14 U.S. Presidents Have Failed To Serve Their Full Terms. Will Donald Trump Be Next?