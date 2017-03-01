20 Celebrity Doppelgangers Spotted Around The World

ADVERTISEMENT

With over 7 billion humans in the world, there’s a pretty good chance that a few of them look alike. But it’s still surprising just how freakishly identical some people look. However, it’s not just within the same town or country – there are doppelgangers all around the world. And some of them, of course, are in fact dead ringers for celebrities. These 20 uncanny photos may convince you that glitches in the matrix are very much a real thing.

20. Danny DeVito

We bet Danny DeVito wishes he still looked this youthful. Indeed, the 72-year-old’s Brazilian doppelganger could easily play a younger version of the Always Sunny star. Looks like flashback scenes are back on the table…

19. George Clooney

You have to wonder how often lookalikes get stopped in the street by people who can’t tell the difference. We know we’d be hard pressed to figure out whether this is indeed the real George Clooney, for instance.

