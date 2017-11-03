20 Celebrity Hook-Ups That You Had No Idea Even Happened

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s one of the public’s favorite pastimes: chronicling the love lives of celebs. With the help of the tabloids, we follow every kiss, every hug and every canoodle between our favorites – be it J.Lo and A-Rod, Kim and Kanye, or Taylor Swift and, well, whoever she’s dating this week. But there are many past celeb romances that might surprise you, either because they flew under the radar, or because they occurred pre-internet. Madonna and Tupac? Justin Timberlake and Fergie? Yep, those really happened. In this list, we round up some of the lesser-known hook-ups between some of today’s biggest stars.

20. Bruno Mars and Rita Ora

Back in 2009, before Rita Ora and Bruno Mars were household names, they fell hard for each other. Ora says it was “love at first sight,” and the singers dated for two years. They still remain close.

19. Lena Headey and Jerome Flynn

Cersei and Bronn? Seems like an odd match for sure, but apparently back in 2002 these Game of Thones stars were an item. They dated for about a year, but alas, it ended badly, and rumor has it they don’t even speak on set. Shame!

