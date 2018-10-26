20 Celebrity Outfits That Stole The Show At Princess Eugenie’s Wedding

ADVERTISEMENT

Obviously, Princess Eugenie was the fashion star at her wedding to Jack Brooksbank in October 2018. There, she wore a white dress created by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos and abandoned the traditional veil in favor of a spectacular emerald tiara borrowed from the Queen. However, practically all of her guests dressed up to the nines as well. Here are 20 of the most stylish, most eye-catching outfits at the royal event.

20. Kate Middleton

The Duchess of Cambridge opted for an elaborate Philip Treacy hat and a raspberry-colored Alexander McQueen gown – one specially made for her, in fact. Followers of royal fashion did note, however, that she had worn a very similar-looking dress at the 2017 Trooping the Colour event. Well, when you find a style you like, you stick to it! And Kate appears to love Alexander McQueen – it is after all the fashion house that designed her wedding dress.

19. Ellie Goulding

Singer Ellie Goulding, a long-term friend of Eugenie, arrived for the wedding in a baby-blue polka-dot dress from Suzannah. She matched the gown with a fascinator by Jane Taylor and a cream-colored clutch. And Goulding also performed the next day at a celebrity-packed special gig for the couple; presumably she’d changed into a different outfit by then, though.

