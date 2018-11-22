20 Celebrity Parents Who Are Raising Their Kids In Gender-Neutral Environments

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s becoming increasingly popular to raise children in a gender-neutral environment. So a little boy wants a dress, or a little girl wants a suit? No problem! Despite some opposition to this thinking, it is hoped that gender-neutral children will grow up knowing they can be safe in whatever identity they choose. And that’s what these 20 celebrity parents are wishing for their kids.

20. Pink

Singer Pink is outspoken about many things, and one of them is how she chooses to raise her daughter, Willow. “We are a very label-less household,” she told the Sunday People in 2017. “Last week Willow told me she is going to marry an African woman. I was like, ‘Great, can you teach me how to make African food?’ And she’s like, ‘Sure mama, and we are going to live with you while our house is getting ready.’”

19. Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez has two children, twins Maximilian and Emme. But she also seems pretty close to her sister’s kids. In July 2017 she posted an Instagram message about one of them and referred to them throughout as “they” – the preferred pronoun for gender-neutral people. Her fans congratulated her on the good aunt-ing. And it suggests that her own kids will be in safe hands if they end up preferring such a pronoun themselves.

