20 Celebrity Parents Who You Never Knew Have Lots of Children

When we think of our favorite rock stars and actors, we tend to think of their most famous songs, or their most memorable film role. We don’t often think of them changing diapers or prepping bottles of formula. While we know tons of stars have children, of course, it is shocking to learn that some actually have numerous kiddos – as in Brady-Bunch-like numbers. Who knew Eddie Murphy and Steven Spielberg were the patriarchs of their very own mini clans? In the below list, we rather up all the celebs who have surprisingly large families.

20. Keith Richards

A Rolling Stone may gather no moss, but this one certainly likes to gather his kids around him. Eternal rocker Keith Richards may not seem like the fatherly type – but that hasn’t stopped him from fathering five children. Richards had three kids with the late actress Anita Pallenberg – Marlon, Angela and the sadly deceased Tara – plus two daughters with model Patti Hansen – Theodora and Alexandra.

19. Charlie Sheen

It will likely surprise no-one that bad boy actor Charlie Sheen has – at least – a handful of children out there. The hell-raiser’s five official offspring are by three different women. He has a daughter called Cassandra with high school sweetheart Paula Speert, two more daughters with actress Denise Richards named Sam and Lola, and twin sons, Bob and Max, with another actress, Brooke Mueller.

