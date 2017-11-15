Kids are great, and Halloween is great. Combine the two and what do you get? Well, if you’re on Jimmy Kimmel’s show, you get a sneaky Halloween prank. These celebrity parents – Channing Tatum, Pink, and Kimmel himself – took their children trick-or-treating, and then afterwards told them they weren’t getting their candy prizes after all. Then they and the audience sat back and watched what happened. In all cases it was completely hilarious.
Jimmy Kimmel’s Halloween candy segment has been running for seven years now. Usually, watchers of the show take part in the prank, but this year some celebrities gleefully joined in. Actor Channing Tatum, who was guest-hosting the show, and singer Pink were the big names who decided to mess with their children this October.
Channing Tatum was sitting in for Kimmel for a very good reason – Kimmel’s baby son was having heart surgery. Kimmel has spoken on his show before about his son: the little boy, Billy, was born with a heart defect. His health came first, so Kimmel had temporarily taken leave of the show. In his place, he’d left a series of guest hosts, one of whom was Tatum.
These Celebs Told Their Kids Their Halloween Candy Had Gone – And The Reactions Were Very Revealing
