Chadwick Boseman Has Spoken Out About Getting Fired From A TV Show For Refusing To Be A Thug

Chadwick Boseman became an A-list star when he joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Black Panther. But he actually began his acting career in the even more fantastical world of the daytime soap opera. However, after taking offense at his stereotypical character, he received his marching orders after just a week!

Indeed, Boseman is nothing if not a principled man. He may have been a complete unknown at the time that he was cast. But that didn’t stop him complaining to All My Children’s producers about the thug nature of the role. Unfortunately for Boseman, his objections cost him his job.

Of course, the star had the last laugh when he was chosen to front his very own superhero blockbuster. And coincidentally, his portrayal of Black Panther saw him share the screen with the very man who’d replaced him on All My Children. Yes, following Boseman’s dismissal, the soap opera’s producers recast the part and gave it to none other than a young Michael B. Jordan!

