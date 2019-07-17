After A Charles Bronson Superfan Passed Away, Her Strange Will Left Her Family Dumbstruck

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether it's the profile of a model catching the light, a note sung by a superstar or the broody turn of a Hollywood actor, it only takes one moment for a fan to become transfixed. From there, some become obsessed, focusing all of their time and energy to follow the career of a persona or artist they admire beyond what's normal.

The same fervor struck Audrey Jean Knauer, a chemist who hailed from Louisville, Kentucky. She caught actor Charles Bronson in some of his well-known, wildly violent films of the 1970s. Of course, Knaeur never met the famous star, but she didn’t need to. Indeed, she became obsessed with him from his roles on the silver screen.

From there, things got even stranger – but Knauer’s family wouldn’t find out right away. When she died in 1997, though, her sister, Nancy Koeper, found out that her sibling’s fandom had gone far beyond the norm. It turned out that she had willed something shocking to her idol, Bronson, leaving Koeper and other relatives completely dumbfounded.

