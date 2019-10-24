Here’s A Look Back At Charlie Hunnam’s Handsome Hollywood Transformation

Charlie Hunnam is a movie star you’ve definitely seen; he’s been in a long and diverse selection of films. These include Children of Men, Pacific Rim, Crimson Peak and King Arthur: Legend of the Sword. Furthermore, he was also the lead in the hit show Sons of Anarchy. Before any of that, though, he was a teen heartthrob in his native country – and he looked quite different back then.
Hunnam was born in Newcastle upon Tyne in northern England in 1980. And he’s proven himself to be a talented performer; for Sons of Anarchy, he was twice nominated for a Best Actor in a Drama Series Critics’ Choice Television Award. Furthermore, he’s made some smart decisions regarding Hollywood.