Charlie Sheen Was Blacklisted By Hollywood, And Now The Star Says He Can’t Afford Child Support

Once upon a time, Charlie Sheen was the highest-paid actor on television. But just eight years later, the actor claimed that the industry had iced him out – and he could no longer afford to pay child support for his four young children.

Carlos Estevez – who later went by stage name Charlie Sheen – was born into an acting family. His father Martin Sheen’s career took off just after Charlie’s birth, and he later starred in The West Wing and Apocalypse Now. Charlie’s brother, Emilio Estevez, would become part of the 1980s Brat Pack, with roles in The Breakfast Club and St. Elmo’s Fire.

As for Charlie, he nabbed his first film role at nine years old, but he had an in – his dad was also in the 1974 film, The Execution of Private Slovik. From there, he explored acting and filmmaking at Santa Monica High School with his brother and some of their friends from school, a group that included Rob Lowe and Sean Penn.

