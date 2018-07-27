Chevy Chase Has Reduced Millions To Laughter – But His Backstage Antics Haven’t Always Been As Funny

ADVERTISEMENT

Once upon a time, Chevy Chase was considered the funniest man in America. His work on Saturday Night Live and National Lampoon made him an Emmy-winning comedy icon. However, he’s now gained a new reputation and it’s a not a good one. Allegations of bad behavior constantly dog him, and reportedly his behind-the-scenes antics have made him a pariah more than once. What happened to cause such a downfall?

Chevy Chase was born as Cornelius Crane Chase – a faintly pompous-sounding name and rather funny in itself. Perhaps he was always destined for comedy. His family ties ensured he had plenty of options available to him once he grew up: the Chases were wealthy New Yorkers who could trace their ancestries back to the Mayflower.

However, Chase’s early home life may not have been great. In his 2007 autobiography, titled I’m Chevy Chase… And You’re Not, he claimed that his concert pianist mother beat him as a child. Not only that, but her second husband allegedly abused him too. It was, Chase claimed in his book, “emotional and physical abuse that sometimes bordered on torture.”

