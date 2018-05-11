A Chicago Fire Producer Has Made An Announcement – And It’ll Leave Fans Of The Show Heartbroken

ADVERTISEMENT

Long-running TV drama series Chicago Fire is renowned for sparking emotion on screen. But the team behind the hit show recently revealed some news which proved to be heartbreaking in real-life, too. Here’s why the NBC firefighting saga will never be the same again.

The first part of executive producer Dick Wolf’s ever-expanding Chicago franchise, Chicago Fire was in fact created by Derek Haas and Michael Brandt. As its name suggests, the drama centers on Chicago Fire Department’s paramedic and firefighting staff as they protect and serve the city’s citizens. NBC commissioned the show in May 2012 and it aired for the first time six months later.

Currently in its sixth season, Chicago Fire has consistently been a hit for the NBC network since its 2012 premiere. Nielsen ratings put its first season average at 7.78 million viewers; by the fourth season that figure had climbed to 10.47 million. A total of 137 episodes have aired in total.

