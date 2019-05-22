Chip Gaines Raced In A Half Marathon – And Brought His Newborn With Him The Whole Way

ADVERTISEMENT

Chip Gaines of Fixer Upper fame is well known as a family man. After all, he rose to fame alongside his wife Joanna on HGTV renovation show Fixer Upper. The reality series first aired in May 2013 and ran for five seasons until coming to an end in November 2017.

And when Chip and Joanna weren’t busy renovating other people’s properties, they had plenty to be getting on with at home. That’s because the couple have five children together, the youngest of whom – a boy named Crew – was born in June 2018. And it’s safe to say that the proud parents dote on their brood.

So after quitting Fixer Upper, Chip and Joanna vowed to spend more time with their family. And it seems that the couple are taking that promise quite literally. Because, when Chip took to the streets of Waco to take part in the Silo District Half Marathon in 2019 he decided to take youngest tot Crew along for the challenge.

