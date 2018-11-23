Chris Hemsworth Has Revealed One Of His Avengers Co-stars Simply Cannot Be Trusted

ADVERTISEMENT

In the months leading up to a major movie release, its stars are expected to remain tight-lipped about any details that could be considered spoilers. Chris Hemsworth can certainly relate to that, as he’s one of the leads in Marvel Studios’ incredibly popular cinematic universe. However, on the spoiler front, the actor revealed that a castmate of his couldn’t be trusted.

For movie fans, the summer of 2008 was one of the most memorable years of the the Noughties. Indeed, the likes of Hancock, Wall-E, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Tropic Thunder and The Dark Knight all hit the big-screen during that period.

However, a lesser known property kicked off the summer box-office race in May 2008, as Iron Man came out. Unlike The Dark Knight, Iron Man boasted a number of characters that were largely unknown to those outside the comic-book community. Despite that disadvantage, though, the Marvel film proved a smash-hit.

