Chris Lane Took A Major Step With Lauren Bushnell – And Caught The Emotional Moment On Camera

ADVERTISEMENT

Country singer Chris Lane and reality star Lauren Bushnell first went public with their relationship in November 2018. And pretty soon, it became clear that the two were completely smitten with each other. However, no one knew how the couple really felt about each other until June 2019, when Lane decided to take their romance in a different direction.

What’s more, in a surprising move, Lane captured the life-changing moment on camera and later shared it online. And in the resulting video, it’s clear to see that Bushnell had no idea what was about to happen to her, or the major effect that Lane’s actions would have on their relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Lane and Bushnell were both well known before they ever got together. He is a successful country artist, while she found fame as a contestant on season 11 of the reality TV show The Bachelor. Furthermore, it was on the show that Bushnell had met her former fiancé, Ben Higgins.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT