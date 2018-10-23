Chris Pratt Revealed He Stole His Guardians Of The Galaxy Costume – But He Had A Heartwarming Reason

ADVERTISEMENT

Chris Pratt appeared to have tainted his all-round good guy reputation when he admitted to thieving from the set of Guardians of the Galaxy. However, perhaps unsurprisingly, it turns out that the A-lister only got sticky fingers for a great cause. Here’s a look at how Pratt not only stole Star-Lord’s costume but also everyone’s hearts.

Born in Virginia, Minnesota, in 1979, Chris Pratt grew up in Lake Stevens, Washington, and initially had little idea about his career ambitions. While working as a Bubba Gump Shrimp Company waiter in Maui in his late teens he was spotted by Rae Dawn Chong. The actress-director gave Pratt a part in her short film Cursed Part 3, and his path to Hollywood success began.

Pratt then landed his first major role on soapy drama Everwood before joining the fourth season cast of The O.C. as activist Che Cook. In 2009 he bagged the breakthrough part of lovable doofus Andy Dwyer on NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation. The character wasn’t initially written as a long-term one, but the behind-the-scenes team were so impressed by Pratt they upgraded him to ever-present.

