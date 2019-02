ADVERTISEMENT

When Hollywood hunk Chris Pratt announced his separation from wife Anna Faris, it broke hearts across the internet. Recently, though, he made an Instagram post regarding his girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger that caused a stir on social media. It’s a good month for fans of celebrity romances!

If you haven’t heard of movie star Chris Pratt, then you’ve had your head buried in the sand. He’s perhaps best known for his roles in the Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy film franchises. But that wasn’t always the case; in TV terms, he has humbler beginnings.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor’s first regular appearances came in 2002’s Everwood, a TV drama series shown on The WB. The principal character was Amy Abbot, portrayed by Emily VanCamp. Pratt played her brother Bright Abbott, but the screen siblings’ real-life relationship was somewhat different.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT