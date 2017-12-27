When Chrissy Teigen Revealed She’s Expecting Another Baby, She Did It In The Most Adorable Way

ADVERTISEMENT

Supermodel Chrissy Teigen, who is married to singer John Legend, is known for being a social media whiz. She shares even the smallest details of her life with her thousands of followers, and they love her for it. After she had her first child, Luna, she delighted people with her frank and honest take on motherhood. So when she became pregnant for a second time, of course she had to announce the news in a cute, inventive way.

Chrissy Teigen is undoubtedly a good-looking woman, and her beauty took her a long way. She was working in a surf shop in California when a photographer noticed her and told her she could easily become a model. Teigen had never even considered that career before, but that chance encounter changed the course of her whole life.

It not only led her to a successful career, it led her to her husband as well. She met John Legend in 2007, on the set of his music video for “Stereo.” But it wasn’t love at first sight – more like lust at first sight. “We hooked up,” Teigen told Cosmopolitan in 2014. “Marriage was never my goal, because I’ve never been very traditional. I was just happy to be with him.”

