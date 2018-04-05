Christina Aguilera Went Makeup-Free For A Magazine Shoot – And The Singer Looks Completely Different

ADVERTISEMENT

For decades now, Christina Aguilera has been a style icon. Her hair is blonde and curled, her figure is curvy, and her makeup has always looked sharp. Bright red lipstick is her trademark, and it looks great on her. But she’s also prone to reinventing herself, and in March 2018 the 37-year-old singer did something bold – a makeup-free photoshoot.

Aguilera has tried out multiple styles since she first hit the scene on The New Mickey Mouse Club in the ’90s. Back then, she was a child, but the world watched her grow up in the public spotlight. As she got older she tried out more risqué styles, including leather bikinis and bras. That switch firmly established her as a sex symbol.

In June 2017, In Style magazine quizzed her about her famous “Dirrty” look. “I honestly don’t feel there are any mistakes or fashion ‘don’ts’ when it comes to glam,” she answered. “It’s about exploring and self-expression… I am proud of the risks I took.”

