Christopher Reeve’s Son Has Grown Up Into A Man, And It’s Stunning How Much He Looks Like His Dad

It’s common for kids to idolize their fathers growing up, but imagine spending your formative years knowing that your dad was Superman. That’s what happened to William “Will” Reeve, son of Christopher Reeve – the man who brought the famous superhero to life on the big screen. And, after a childhood full of the kind of tragedy most of us can’t even imagine, young Will is now a grown man who looks just like his dad.

William Elliot Reeve was born on June 7, 1992, in the small city of North Adams in Massachusetts. His mother was actress and singer Dana Morosini Reeve, and he had two half-siblings, Matthew and Alexandra, from his dad’s previous partnership with Gae Exton. They were a close-knit family, fond of sports and outdoor activities. But when Will was still just two years old, a tragedy struck which changed them all forever.

On May 27, 1995, Christopher Reeve suffered a terrible horse-riding accident which broke his back, almost killing him. Although he survived, the one-time Superman was now powerless; in fact, he was completely paralyzed from the neck down. Needless to say, his life went through a massive readjustment, during which he briefly considered suicide. Thankfully, though, the love of his family kept him going through this dark time.

