Clint Eastwood Is Finally Returning To The Big Screen – And His Fans Have Gone Wild At The News

Clint Eastwood has spent most of his latter-day career behind the scenes as a director and producer. But after a four-year break from acting, the Hollywood legend will finally appear in front of the cameras once more. Here’s a look at the film which inspired both his center-stage return and a joyous fan response.

Born in San Francisco, California, in 1930, Eastwood first caught Hollywood attention playing Rowdy Yates in the 1950s TV western Rawhide. He then landed his first major role in A Fistful of Dollars in 1964. The star’s performance as The Man with No Name character in two further Sergio Leone classics, For a Few Dollars More and The Good, the Bad and the Ugly further cemented his international success.

In 1968 Eastwood starred in Hang ‘Em High, the first movie produced by his very own company, Malpaso. Three years later he took on his most iconic role, the eponymous cop in Dirty Harry. Other success stories included Play Misty for Me, High Plains Drifter and The Outlaw Josey Wales, all of which he also directed.

