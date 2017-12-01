At age 87, actor and director extraordinaire Clint Eastwood has more life experience than just about anyone else in Hollywood. Professionally and personally, he’s seen it all. His acting work has stood the test of time, and so too has his work behind the camera. However, just recently, the Dirty Harry star revealed for the very first time an incredibly personal and heart-breaking story about an event that happened to him over 60 years ago – one that will have you seeing him in a different light once you’ve learned the incredible circumstances surrounding it.
Few actors can lay claim to the same overwhelming success that Clint Eastwood has attained over the years. Born in San Francisco, California on May 31, 1930, the stone-faced performer was always destined for success in the acting world. He showed a style that has been emulated countless times, but never bettered.
Eastwood first made a splash in 1958 with the television Western Rawhide. Since then, he has gone on to become one of the most well-respected figures in the industry. His reputation rests on his imperious performances in movies such as The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, Pale Rider and Dirty Harry.
-
Clint Eastwood Has Revealed A Heartwrenching Story That He Kept Quiet For Over 60 Years
-
A Father Was Digging His Family's Car Out Of The Snow When He Made A Fatal Error
-
20 Hysterical Design Fails You Won’t Believe Somebody Actually Let Happen
-
This Struggling Mother Was So Shocked By Ellen’s Surprise That Crew Had To Rush To Her Side
-
When This Flight Attendant Heard A Strange Voice On The Intercom, She Dashed To The Front In Shock
-
An Airline Has Hired The Guy Who Shot Windows' Iconic Wallpaper – And He's Worked His Magic Again
-
Doctors Say Wearing Headphones Too Often Can Cause An Unpleasant Everyday Skin Problem In Your Ears
-
This Pregnant Mother Posed With 20,000 Bees On Her Belly. Now She’s Shared Some Heartbreaking News
-
Three Days After Thieves Stole A Little Girl’s Puppy, The Family Saw A Shape Moving By The Kennel
-
The Man Who Played Barney The Dinosaur Has Finally Revealed Himself
-
Puff Daddy Has Had Yet Another Name Change, And You’ll Never Guess What He’s Calling Himself Now
-
Mysterious Loud Booms Have Been Heard Across The Globe – And Now They've Rocked Colorado