While Cobie Smulders Was Shooting How I Met Your Mother, She Endured Multiple Life-saving Surgeries

Cobie Smulders rose to fame playing Robin on How I Met Your Mother. But what its fans didn’t know is that she endured multiple life-saving surgeries during her nine-year stint on the CBS sitcom. Here’s a look at the health battle the popular actress kept a secret until the show came to an end.

Born in Vancouver, British Columbia, in 1982 to an English mom and a dad from the Netherlands, Cobie Smulders began her career as a model. The Canadian initially had ambitions of becoming a marine biologist and even registered to study at the University of Victoria. But after a summer of acting classes, she decided to switch her attention again.

Smulders made her screen debut in an episode of sci-fi drama Jeremiah and went on to land regular roles on adventure series Veritas: The Quest and LGBT drama The L Word. Her big break came in 2005 when she bagged the part of Robin Scherbatsky on How I Met Your Mother. Smulders played the TV reporter for nine seasons of the hit CBS comedy.

