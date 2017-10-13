This Country Music Star’s Comment About The Las Vegas Shooting Has Got The Internet Talking

On October 1, 2017, a terrible event took place on the Las Vegas Strip. A gunman opened fire on a country music concert that was taking place there, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds more. Currently, it is the worst mass shooting ever carried out by a single person in the USA. And as you can imagine, it had a terrible effect on the musicians performing at the concert. Singer Jason Aldean was one of them, and he took to social media with his thoughts.
Jason Aldean, like every other person at the Vegas concert, never expected in a million years that something so terrible could happen to him. He led a fairly ordinary life by celebrity standards. Before becoming a country singer, he drove a truck for a soft drinks company. By the time he reached the height of his stardom he was a multi-millionaire, but he also always seemed down-to-earth.
There was only ever one major controversy that ever surrounded him: his divorce from first wife Jessica Ussery. In 2012, Aldean was caught in a bar with American Idol contestant Brittany Kerr, getting far closer to her than he ought to have been. But it turned out to be more than a one-off. In 2013, Aldean divorced Ussery, and in 2015 he married Kerr.
