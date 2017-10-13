This Country Music Star’s Comment About The Las Vegas Shooting Has Got The Internet Talking

By Sarah Jones
October 13, 2017
Image: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

On October 1, 2017, a terrible event took place on the Las Vegas Strip. A gunman opened fire on a country music concert that was taking place there, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds more. Currently, it is the worst mass shooting ever carried out by a single person in the USA. And as you can imagine, it had a terrible effect on the musicians performing at the concert. Singer Jason Aldean was one of them, and he took to social media with his thoughts.

Image: Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

Jason Aldean, like every other person at the Vegas concert, never expected in a million years that something so terrible could happen to him. He led a fairly ordinary life by celebrity standards. Before becoming a country singer, he drove a truck for a soft drinks company. By the time he reached the height of his stardom he was a multi-millionaire, but he also always seemed down-to-earth.

Image: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

There was only ever one major controversy that ever surrounded him: his divorce from first wife Jessica Ussery. In 2012, Aldean was caught in a bar with American Idol contestant Brittany Kerr, getting far closer to her than he ought to have been. But it turned out to be more than a one-off. In 2013, Aldean divorced Ussery, and in 2015 he married Kerr.

