This Country Singer Has 2 Kids With An NFL Star – And Now She Has Shared Some Heartwarming News

Country singer Jessie James Decker and her NFL star husband Eric recently returned to our screens with their eponymous E! reality show. But the celebrity power couple announced their most exciting news of 2017 in an adorable post on Instagram. Here’s a look at the story that has made their millions of fans across the world go “aww.”

Born in Vicenza, Italy, in 1988, Jessie James Decker experienced a nomadic childhood thanks to her father’s U.S. Air Force duties. The self-described “country girl at heart” began writing songs in Nashville aged 15 and two years later signed to Mercury Records. Her 2009 self-titled debut album reached number 23 on the Billboard 200 and spawned the US Top 40 single “Wanted.”

Frustrated by the more pop-oriented direction she was being pushed in, Jessie spent much of the next decade in record company limbo. She did get to release several EPs, however, and in 2017 finally dropped her long-awaited second studio effort, Southern Girl City Lights. The record gave Jessie her first number one in the US Country Album chart.

