Courteney Cox Sent Jennifer Aniston The Sweetest Message – And The Internet Just Couldn’t Take It

ADVERTISEMENT

There might not be any sign of the highly-demanded Friends reunion just yet. But a celebratory message Courteney Cox sent to Jennifer Aniston proves – just as the show’s theme tune stated – that the cast will always be there for each other. Here’s a look at how the actress’ heartfelt 50th birthday greeting sent the internet into meltdown.

Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston became friends, well, on Friends. The pair first met on the set of the sitcom phenomenon in 1994 when the former was cast as Monica Geller and the latter Rachel Green. However, in a 2015 interview with Collider, Aniston revealed that producers initially envisioned the two actresses playing each other’s parts.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the height of Friends’ success in 1997 Aniston briefly began stepping out with Adam Duritz, the lead vocalist of alt-rockers Counting Crows. But then things could have got very awkward, because shortly after Duritz began dating Cox. Luckily, the pair didn’t allow their similar taste in men to affect their friendship.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT