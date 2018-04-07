After Simon Cowell Was Rushed To The Hospital, The Music Mogul Made A Heartfelt Pledge To His Son

ADVERTISEMENT

Simon Cowell was forced to take a rare break from work in 2017 when he was rushed to hospital after a fall at his home. And the health scare prompted the music mogul to make another major lifestyle change. Here’s a look at the promise the 58-year-old made to his young son.

Born in Lambeth, London, in 1959, Simon Cowell began his showbiz career working as a runner on classic horror The Shining before landing a job in the EMI mail room. He formed several record companies in the 1980s, scoring his first major hit via then-girlfriend Sinitta. But by the end of the decade he’d nearly run out of money.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cowell’s fortunes improved when he began bringing the worlds of music and television together. He was responsible for hit novelty records by the likes of the Power Rangers, World Wrestling Federation and Teletubbies. And in 1995 his S Records label produced the biggest U.K. single and album of the year thanks to Soldier Soldier actors Robson Green and Jerome Flynn (the latter of whom went on to star on HBO’s Game of Thrones).

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT