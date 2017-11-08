This Dad Texted His Daughter To Ask Who Nick Jonas Is. Then When He Replied, She Lost It

By Sarah Jones
November 8, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Images: Twitter/Deanna Hall / Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Beyond Type 1

When it comes to celebrities, the generation gap is pretty wide. The internet is full of stories of teenagers bemoaning that their parents have no idea who the latest teen heart-throb is. But still, a good parent will generally make an effort to understand at least a little of their child’s interests. And that’s what one dad was doing when he texted: “Who is Nick Jonas?” to his daughter. From there, a great story started.

Image: Scott Gries/Getty Images

So… who is Nick Jonas? Well, once upon a time he was one of the Jonas Brothers, a band which took the world by storm in 2007. Nick, Joe and Kevin had frequently showed up on the Disney Channel in the early ’00s, but their second album, named simply “Jonas Brothers,” became their breakthrough hit in August 2007. Suddenly, they were everywhere.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

That year, the band’s song “S.O.S” sold over 1.5 million copies in the U.S. and reached number 17 in the Billboard Hot 100, their highest chart position so far. And from there they only got bigger. They joined forces with Miley Cyrus, who was then the star of Disney show Hannah Montana, and performed a song with her in an episode that was watched by over ten million viewers.

ADVERTISEMENT
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT