During His Time On Dancing With The Stars, This Dukes Of Hazzard Actor Made An Emotional Admission

Since its inception back in 2005, Dancing with the Stars has become one of the most popular shows on American television. In the latest season, John Schneider was among the 13 celebrities battling it out for the Mirrorball trophy. However, during his time on the show, the former Dukes of Hazzard star made an emotional revelation.

Born in April 1960, Schneider grew up in Mount Kisco, New York, with his parents. After their divorce, though, he took an interest in acting at a very young age, earning some roles in plays across the city. However, everything changed for the aspiring actor during his teenage years.

Indeed, Schneider left New York at the age of 14, as he made a new home in Atlanta, Georgia, with his mother. Much like his time in the Big Apple, the teenager continued to appear in productions at his local theater. In 1977, though, he earned his first big screen role.

