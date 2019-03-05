Danica Patrick And Aaron Rodgers Went On Vacation, And Their Snaps Of New Zealand Are Just Stunning

ADVERTISEMENT

Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers have it all. They have success and fame in their respective fields, they have each other, and they have enough wealth to travel the world and see extraordinary places. Recently they went on a romantic holiday to New Zealand, and took pictures for their 1.7 million social media followers. The images are stunning, and adorable.

It’s no wonder that both Patrick and Rodgers have so many fans on Instagram, because both are accomplished sporting stars. Patrick was a NASCAR driver, and the first ever female winner of an IndyCar Series race. Her success brought her a quartet of appearances on the Forbes list of highest-paid celebrities between 2007 and 2013.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rodgers has achieved a similar level of fame. He plays quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, and he led his team to a Super Bowl victory in 2010. He just so happens to be the NFL’s all-time number one ranked player in the “career passer rating” metric for regular season games. Many people involved with the sport accord him the status of one of the greatest quarterbacks ever.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT