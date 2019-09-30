Launched to fame via The Partridge Family, David Cassidy was one of the biggest heartthrobs of the early 1970s. Sadly, the singer/actor passed away in late 2017 following a series of health problems. However, in his final days, Cassidy revealed that not everything about his untimely demise was as it first had seemed.
David Cassidy Convinced The World He Had Dementia. Then The Truth Finally Came Out
The cause of Cassidy’s death at the age of 67 was officially announced as liver failure. The star had previously spent several days in a medically-induced coma having been rushed to hospital. His condition initially began to improve but, tragically, the liver transplant he so desperately needed didn’t come in time.