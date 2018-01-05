David Cassidy’s Family Have Revealed Just Why They Won’t Be Holding A Funeral For The Hollywood Star

ADVERTISEMENT

David Cassidy was a teen idol in his heyday – and a world-famous one. He dazzled and thrilled an entire generation of young girls, but then suffered the same fate that so many teen idols do. As the years went on, he turned to substance abuse and endured legal problems. He was only 67 when he died, and his life had certainly not always been an easy one. Now, his family have spoken out about the funeral arrangements – or lack thereof.

David Cassidy shot to fame as Keith Partridge in The Partridge Family in the 1970s. That role would change the course of his entire life. He became the archetypal teen idol, with pictures of him plastered inside every teen magazine and fans constantly fawning over his good looks. But no matter how many girls fell at his feet, he still didn’t seem to be happy.

In fact, Cassidy spent most of his life trying to shake his teen idol image. He loathed it and longed to be seen as a serious adult entertainer, but none of his attempts seemed to work. Even way back in 1972, when The Partridge Family was still going, he posed naked for Rolling Stone magazine. In the corresponding interview he revealed that he was a drug user – but his legions of young female fans weren’t put off.

