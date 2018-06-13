David Spade Has Opened Up About His Sister-In-Law’s Death – And His Words Are Truly Heartbreaking

ADVERTISEMENT

The suicide of handbag queen Kate Spade in New York at the age of 55 on Tuesday, June 5, 2018, shook the world. The tragic event sparked a lot of saddened global discussion about depression in middle age and invisible mental health issues. However, the people affected most by the fashion designer’s death were – of course – her close family members. And, less than a week after her passing, Kate’s brother-in-law, comedian and actor David Spade, 53, opened up about how it had impacted upon him and shared an important message.

David is the younger brother of 55-year-old Andy Spade, Kate’s husband. In fact, all three Spades have been recognized as successful and talented individuals. David is an actor, writer and comedian who began his career on Saturday Night Live before moving on to hit films such as Grown Ups. Meanwhile, Andy and Kate became stars of the fashion world together; the couple formed the brand Kate Spade in 1993.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nonetheless, the pair had established a personal partnership before the brand got up and running. In fact, their histories were entwined from the beginning, both having been born on the same day – December 24, 1962. Katherine Noel Brosnahan was welcomed to the world in Kansas City, while Andy was born in Birmingham, Michigan. But their paths would not cross until both attended Arizona State University in the 1980s. They met after Andy’s car broke down, and he asked Kate for help getting home. “We really started off as really great friends,” she remembered on an episode of the NPR entrepreneurial podcast How I Built This in January 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT