The Day After Kate Spade Died, Her Husband Revealed The Dark Truth About Their Married Life

Kate Spade touched the lives of many with her fashion design work. She was much-loved in her industry and receiving a Kate Spade handbag was considered a particularly special gift for fashion-forward young women. She had a family, too, including a young daughter. So when news hit in June 2018 that she had taken her own life, many people simply couldn’t understand why. But a subsequent statement from her husband, Andy Spade, helped to clarify some things.

Kate Spade was 55 years old when she passed away. The company co-founded by and named after her had been running since 1993, when she and her partner Andy had decided to create a line of stylish yet practical handbags. The Kate Spade bags went on to become massively popular. They were constantly being snapped up by young women and were resoundingly praised by fashionistas.

The company had originally been called Kate Spade as it was a combination of Kate and Andy’s names – Kate Brosnahan and Andy Spade. But just a year later, Kate married Andy and took his name, ending up with the same moniker as her increasingly famous brand. And in 2005 the couple had a baby girl, Frances “Bea” Beatrix Spade.

