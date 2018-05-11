A Death Has Just Occurred In The Royal Family, And Queen Elizabeth Is Apparently Devastated

ADVERTISEMENT

Queen Elizabeth II has experienced the loss of both her parents and her younger sister Princess Margaret over the years. Now another member of the royal family has passed away. And the Queen is said to be heartbroken over the death.

On her 18th birthday, Elizabeth II’s parents gave her a pet corgi. The Queen’s father, King George VI, began the royal tradition of keeping corgis after acquiring one named Dookie in 1933. He then had a dog called Jane before gifting one to his eldest daughter and heir to the throne. She named her Susan.

Susan was a fully fledged member of the royal family and rarely left the Queen’s side. She traveled all over the world and even accompanied Elizabeth II on her honeymoon after she married Prince Philip in 1942. Much like the royal family, Susan began her own lineage.

