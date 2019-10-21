Debbie Harry’s Memoir Casts New Light On Her Painful Life – And Why She’s Never Felt Luckier

One of the most iconic frontwomen in rock history, Debbie Harry released her long-awaited autobiography in 2019. And the Blondie singer certainly didn’t hold anything back. In fact, Face It covers everything from substance abuse to a near-miss with serial killer Ted Bundy. However, despite such troubling experiences, Harry insists that she still feels incredibly lucky.
Even in her mid-seventies, Harry still very much looks and acts the rock icon. And she continues to tour and record with the pioneers that she made her name with. Indeed, in 2017 Blondie peaked at No.4 in the U.K. with their 11th studio effort, Pollinator. What’s more, they also hit the road to promote the record.