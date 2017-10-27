Romance Radio Host Delilah Has Revealed Some Devastating News About One Of Her Children

ADVERTISEMENT

Popular U.S. radio broadcaster Delilah Rene – known to all as just Delilah – is one of the best presenters in her field. Millions of listeners tune into her syndicated talk-radio and request show every night. She is the upbeat “Queen of Sappy Love Songs,” and always provides positivity and support for people calling into her program. But in October 2017, the 57-year-old Oregonian was the one in need of support – and lots of it. Delilah is no stranger to tragedy, but it had struck again, and in one of the worst possible ways.

If you can recall the romantic 1993 Tom Hanks-Meg Ryan film Sleepless in Seattle, you may remember the Delilah rumor concerning one of its pivotal players. In the film, the DJ character who links the protagonists, Dr. Marcia Featherstone, played by Caroline Aaron, was reputedly based on Delilah. The story may very well be true, as the Seattle residing radio star has been a cultural touchstone for a very long time. If you were to ask the average American to name a female radio host, Delilah would probably be the first person to pop into their head.

Delilah is so popular that she has gained the nickname “Radio’s Oprah,” which is high praise indeed. Her nightly show is carried by 150 radio stations across the U.S. and typically captivates up to eight million listeners across the week. The shows audience mainly consists of women in the age range of 25 to 54 years old. Delilah’s warm, comforting voice is credited by many for attracting such a large listenership. It seems like an awful lot of people can’t help but listen whenever she dishes out advice.

