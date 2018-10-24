Demi Lovato Was Hospitalized For Her Addiction, And Keith Urban Had Some Important Words For Her

ADVERTISEMENT

For some celebrities, there is a dark side to fame and fortune. Demi Lovato can certainly relate to that, as she was hospitalized due to a reported overdose in July 2018. And a week later, country singer Keith Urban offered her some words of advice.

Born in August 1992, Lovato spent her childhood in Albuquerque, New Mexico, before pursuing a career in the entertainment business. After performing in a number of talent competitions, she made her breakthrough at the age of ten, when she joined the cast of Barney & Friends. From there, Lovato’s life changed forever.

After making guest appearances on shows such as Prison Break, Lovato was then recruited by the Disney Channel in 2007. Over the next few years, she became one of the biggest stars on the network, starring in two original movies and fronting her own TV series. Lovato’s aspirations stretched beyond acting, however.

