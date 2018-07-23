Denzel Washington Has Been Married For Over Three Decades – And Here’s Exactly How He’s Made It Work

ADVERTISEMENT

Hollywood isn’t exactly renowned for its stable relationships. Yet Denzel Washington and his wife Pauletta have bucked the trend, having stayed together for more than 35 years. Here’s a look at how the two-time Oscar winner has made his marriage work.

Born in Mount Vernon, New York, in 1954 to a Pentecostal minister father and beauty parlor operator mother, Denzel Washington studied journalism and drama at Fordham University. He then further honed his acting talents at San Francisco’s American Conservatory Theater before moving back to his home state to look for work. He landed his first Hollywood credit with 1981’s Carbon Copy.

A year later, Washington got his big break when he was cast in NBC medical drama St. Elsewhere as Dr. Phillip Chandler. He bagged his first Oscar nomination thanks to his portrayal of Steven Biko, an anti-apartheid activist, in Cry Freedom. He then made it to the podium in 1989 when he was crowned Best Supporting Actor for his performance as a slave-turned-soldier in Glory.

