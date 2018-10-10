Despite Having Been Nominated For An Oscar, Viola Davis Revealed She Regrets Her Role In The Help

By Iona Kirby
October 10, 2018
ADVERTISEMENT

Image: YouTube/moviemaniacsDE
Image: YouTube/moviemaniacsDE

It is one of her most memorable roles to date and landed her an Academy Award nomination. Amazingly, though, Viola Davis now wishes she hadn’t starred in The Help. The actress has candidly revealed that she regrets appearing in the movie that helped to catapult her to stardom – for one very important reason.

Image: Instagram/violadavis
Image: Instagram/violadavis

Davis was born in St. Matthews, South Carolina, on August 11, 1965. She grew up in Rhode Island where she developed a love of acting. The star studied theater at Rhode Island College before attending the prestigious Juilliard School in Manhattan for four years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: Instagram/violadavis
Image: Instagram/violadavis

She got her start in Hollywood with a small appearance in the movie Substance of Fire in 1996. Davis continued to land minor roles in television series and films, as well as more significant parts in the TV shows Traveler and Century City. But she had more success on stage, where she won a Tony award in 2001 for King Hedley II.

ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
You may like
ADVERTISEMENT