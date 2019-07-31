Diane Keaton Has Confessed Why She Hasn’t Had A Date In Over Three Decades

ADVERTISEMENT

Veteran Hollywood actress Diane Keaton is ostensibly a woman who walks to the beat of her own drum. Indeed, the 73-year-old style connoisseur has largely navigated her life solo. Although she has dated high-profile actors over the years, inexplicably she hasn’t been on a date in more than 30 years.

Diane Keaton was born Diane Hall on January 5, 1946. Although she is known as an actress who has won Oscars, Golden Globes and BAFTAs she wears many other hats. Not only is she a director and producer, but she also dabbles in photography and real estate, as well as writing and singing.

However, Keaton’s first love growing up was acting. Her career choice came instinctively, inspired by the flamboyance of a homemakers’ pageant that her mother, Dorothy, won. Keaton also developed a love of photography through her mom’s pastime. Indeed, the actress published a book, Reservations, in 1980 collating images of hotel interiors collected throughout her travels.

